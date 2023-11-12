Monday, November 13, 2023
HomeLocal NewsCommunity Unites at Adath Shalom Screening: 'Repairing OUR World – United Against...
Local News

Community Unites at Adath Shalom Screening: ‘Repairing OUR World – United Against Hate’

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
109

MORRIS COUNTY — Repairing OUR World – United Against Hate kicks off United Against Hate week featuring the screening of the riveting documentary, Repairing the World – Stories from the Tree of Life” which will be held on Sunday, November 12 at 6:30 p.m. at Adath Shalom, 841 Mountain Way, Morris Plains.  The event is co-sponsored by more than 15 synagogues, churches, Morris County Human Relations Commission, Diversity Council of Morris County, Parsippany Interfaith Council, and Randolph PEACE.

As the Pittsburgh community was experiencing grief and fear, neighbors came together, drawing upon connections to meet fear with courage, adopting the slogan “Stronger than Hate”.  A diverse community worked to heal from the impacts of antisemitism, racism, hate speech, etc. The film gives voice to a multi-faith, multicultural cross-section of Pittsburgh survivors, family members, leaders, and community members to show the power of unity in crisis.

The powerful program features a story of hope and how we can do something to stop the spread of hate in our local communities where united we can effectively make a change that can be felt in people’s lives.  It is a beautiful redefinition of what it means to be a good neighbor and community member.

Click here to register.

Previous article
Video: Parsippany-Troy Hills Planning Board Meeting – October 2, 2023
Next article
Letter to the Editor: Parsippany Resident Alarmed by Hasty Council Development Deal
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2023 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »