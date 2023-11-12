Community Unites at Adath Shalom Screening: ‘Repairing OUR World – United Against Hate’

MORRIS COUNTY — Repairing OUR World – United Against Hate kicks off United Against Hate week featuring the screening of the riveting documentary, “Repairing the World – Stories from the Tree of Life” which will be held on Sunday, November 12 at 6:30 p.m. at Adath Shalom, 841 Mountain Way, Morris Plains. The event is co-sponsored by more than 15 synagogues, churches, Morris County Human Relations Commission, Diversity Council of Morris County, Parsippany Interfaith Council, and Randolph PEACE.

As the Pittsburgh community was experiencing grief and fear, neighbors came together, drawing upon connections to meet fear with courage, adopting the slogan “Stronger than Hate”. A diverse community worked to heal from the impacts of antisemitism, racism, hate speech, etc. The film gives voice to a multi-faith, multicultural cross-section of Pittsburgh survivors, family members, leaders, and community members to show the power of unity in crisis.

The powerful program features a story of hope and how we can do something to stop the spread of hate in our local communities where united we can effectively make a change that can be felt in people’s lives. It is a beautiful redefinition of what it means to be a good neighbor and community member.

