Ghoulish Delight: Parsippany High’s Key Club Conjures Spooky Spectacle for Halloween Revelers

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Witches Kayla Taboeira and Radhika Patel Cast a Spell at Parsippany High's Halloween Gala"
PARSIPPANY  — On the eerie evening of Friday, October 27, the Key Club of Parsippany High School summoned all to their spine-chilling “Halloween at the High” festivity. Amidst the shadowy halls, Key Club members, draped in haunting Halloween attire, dispersed candy to the gathering ghouls and goblins, young trick-or-treaters seeking sweet delights. Beyond the candy-filled corridors, a series of mysterious supervised games lurked, ensuring a blend of thrill and merriment for every soul present.

Chester Braun, Darren Kuo, and Inderveer Kahlon Go Bananas, Stirring Laughter in Comical Costumes at Event
Laurie Chowtavi (PHS advisor), Shashank Karra (LTG Division 17, Montville HS), Bonnie Sturm (Zone Administrator), Aimee Letsch (PHS advisor)

The Key Club, a spectral beacon of community service for high school spirits, is entwined with the enigmatic Kiwanis International. Overseeing this realm of generosity is the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany, the esteemed sponsor of the otherworldly gathering at Parsippany High School’s Key Club.

Radiant Smiles and Halloween Vibes: HS Key Club’s Julia Dworak, Shamili Nimmala, and Tayla Bui Celebrate Under the ‘Trick or Treat’ Banner.
Roaring Through the Halls: A Jurassic Surprise Awaits PHS Halloween Revelers
Trick-or-treaters flocked to the Haunted Alley not just for the candy, but also delighted in the games and crafts offered by the PHS Key Club

In the winding corridors and shadowed hallways in Parsippany High School, one can never truly predict who or what might be lurking just around the corner, waiting for the perfect moment to surprise you.

Trick-or-treaters were drawn to the Haunted Alley for more than just sweets; they were equally enchanted by the array of games and captivating crafts available.
From the Darkest Corners of the Night: An Ominous Entity Stalks the Streets, Thirsting for Halloween Terrors

Key Club is the oldest and largest service program for high school students. It is a student-led organization that teaches leadership through service to others. Members of the Kiwanis International family, and Key Club members build themselves as they build their schools and communities.

The Parsippany High School Key Club hosts Halloween at the High for children in the community, reads to Parsippany elementary school students in the SKIP program, assists at a local daycare center, and much more. This year the PHS Key Club is fundraising to support the Community FoodBank of New Jersey. In addition, the Parsippany High School Key Club assists the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany in service projects such as collecting food at ShopRite for the Parsippany Food Pantry and Serving Thanksgiving Dinner to the Seniors at IHOP.

