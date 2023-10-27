Friday, October 27, 2023
Diwali Festivities Illuminate Parsippany for 2023 Return

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
The Parsippany-Troy Hills Public Library is set to host a colorful and culturally immersive Diwali event on Saturday, November 11. This promises to be a delightful experience for attendees, bringing to life the essence and traditions of the Festival of Lights.
PARSIPPANY

Diwali, renowned as the “festival of lights,” holds paramount significance in India and is a key festival for Hindus, Jains, and Sikhs. This celebration is observed by millions of individuals of Indian descent globally.

To spread the spirit and meaning of this vibrant festival, the Parsippany-Troy Hills Library is set to host a Diwali celebration on Saturday, November 11. The event aims to immerse the community in the essence of the Festival of Lights.

Held at the Main Library at 449 Halsey Road, the celebration will commence from 11:00 a.m. and wrap up by 1:00 p.m.

The five-day festival, celebrated by millions globally, symbolizes the victory of light over darkness, righteousness over malevolence, and wisdom over unawareness. Diwali sees people donning festive attire, adorning their residences with colorful rangoli, and illuminating their homes with traditional diyas (oil lamps).

Along with the illuminations and decor, devotees honor Lakshmi, the deity of prosperity and affluence, through special rituals. The festivities also encompass bursting fireworks and sharing delectable feasts with family members.

The Diwali celebration at Parsippany Library is gearing up to offer a rich palette of cultural experiences. Attendees can look forward to captivating dance numbers by Thillai Fine Arts, and the event will also serve a selection of classic Indian starters and desserts. Adding to the immersive experience, there will be a hands-on workshop on henna tattooing. For the younger attendees, there’s a treat in store as they can try their hand at crafting their Rangoli designs.

Open to all, the Diwali event at the Parsippany Library doesn’t carry any entry fee. It’s a warm invitation for everyone to dive into the vibrant world of Diwali and bask in the energy of this significant cultural celebration.

For further details about the festivity or to register for the activities, interested folks can click here or call (973) 887-5150 EXT 204.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
