“Making Strides of Parsippany” Breast Cancer Walk Achieved Tremendous Success

PARSIPPANY — Despite the brisk early morning temperatures, supporters gathered undeterred for The American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk at the Century Office Campus.

The Survivor Tent is a distinctive haven. Within its confines, survivors can treat themselves to tasty snacks, enjoy a warm cup of coffee, don their Survivor Sash with pride, and engage in safe activities. It’s not just a space; it’s a backdrop for creating treasured moments.

Dedicated to heightening awareness and gathering funds to combat breast cancer, this event features a noncompetitive walk spanning 3 to 5 miles. It’s designed to unite communities in the fight by supporting those affected by breast cancer. Through these walks, vital funds are raised to propel forward-thinking research, offer complimentary information and assistance, and promote initiatives to mitigate breast cancer risks or detect it at an early, more manageable stage.

Taking place on Sunday, October 22, the Parsippany walk was a resounding success, gathering an impressive sum of over $345,773.

Apart from skin cancers, breast cancer is the most common cancer type in women. In fact, in 2023: approximately 290,560 people will be diagnosed with breast cancer. An additional 51,400 cases of ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) will be diagnosed in women.

With anticipation in the air and the crowd’s energy palpable, the moment had arrived. As the starting signal sounded, participants burst forward, each one fueled by their own motivations and reasons for being there. The rhythmic pounding of feet against the pavement, the blend of determined and joyful expressions, and the encouraging cheers from spectators created an atmosphere of unity and purpose. It wasn’t just a race; it was a shared journey. And with that, they were off.

Team Babalu raised over $14,000 during the “Making Strides of Parsippany”

Sylvia Samaniego was the top individual raising $12,405, Fran Saliter raised $12,079; Joan Van Soest raised $10,049 and Celia Fernandez raised $9,207.The leading fundraising teams were as follows: Hanna’s Bananas Powered by Toyota, which garnered $22,193; The Fighting Champions with $17,699; Team Babalu contributing $14,001; Ryan Homes NJN at $13,204, and The Pink Striders, who collected $12,505.

The American Cancer Society set up a tribute garden, honoring and memorializing those who have battled breast cancer with pink pinwheels.

The leading fundraising corporations were: Toyota Motor North America, which raised an impressive $22,193; Ryan Homes NJN, contributing a substantial $13,204; Siemens Healthineers, bringing in $11,818 and BASF, collecting a commendable $7,572.

Fran Saliter, Team Captain of “The Fighting Champions,”

Fran Saliter, Team Captain of “The Fighting Champions,” excitedly announced, “This is my 22nd consecutive year of fundraising and advocacy efforts to ‘save lives.’” With an overwhelming $11,300 raised last year due to the kind-heartedness of my family and friends, I aim to emphasize to all my backers that their contributions instill hope. This hope is two-fold: one for the eventual eradication of breast cancer and the other for prolonging lives with the aid of groundbreaking treatments now available. In recent years, my efforts have been especially poignant, as they’ve been in tribute to my grandniece, Tara. Diagnosed at 22. Tara has been responding positively to advanced breast cancer treatments, continually astounding her medical team with her progress. The urgency for pioneering treatments has never been higher. We must unite to halt this ailment and strive to make 2023 our most impactful fundraising year yet!

At the Survivors Tent, Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio was present along with Council Vice President Michael dePierro, Delores dePierro, and Councilman Frank Neglia.

Cancer hits far too close to home, so the funds raised will help do the same. Through services and resources like free rides to chemo, free places to stay near hospitals, and a live 24/7 helpline, cancer patients and their families will feel the love.

As of January 2022, the American Cancer Society has invested $71 M for potentially lifesaving breast cancer-specific research grants.

At the starting line, awaiting the commencement of the 5K walk, the Randolph Rams Cheerleaders gathered in a supportive circle around cancer survivor, Sandra Ramirez from Montville. Their presence provided an uplifting atmosphere, embodying the spirit of unity and resilience.

They have received over 250,000 calls and chats from patients and caregivers seeking support in 2021

Cancer patients benefited from ACS transportation support through our Road To Recovery program and transportation grants in 2021, with nearly 229,000 rides provided.

Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace generously sponsored the event, donating thousands of bottles of water, bananas, and oranges for those in attendance.

Atlantic Health Systems Cancer Care was another major sponsor of the event

The Kings Foundation proudly served as a Silver sponsor for the walk.

The Seton Hall Dancers showcased their talent and enthusiasm.

Members of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Volunteer Fire Department District 6 took pride in showcasing their flag at the race’s starting point.

For Cancer information, answers, and hope. Available every minute of every day, call (800) 227-2345 or click here.