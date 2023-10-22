“Making Strides of Parsippany” Breast Cancer Walk Achieved Tremendous Success

PARSIPPANY — Despite the brisk early morning temperatures, supporters gathered undeterred for The American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk at the Century Office Campus.
Dedicated to heightening awareness and gathering funds to combat breast cancer, this event features a noncompetitive walk spanning 3 to 5 miles. It’s designed to unite communities in the fight by supporting those affected by breast cancer. Through these walks, vital funds are raised to propel forward-thinking research, offer complimentary information and assistance, and promote initiatives to mitigate breast cancer risks or detect it at an early, more manageable stage.
Taking place on Sunday, October 22, the Parsippany walk was a resounding success, gathering an impressive sum of over $345,773.
Apart from skin cancers, breast cancer is the most common cancer type in women. In fact, in 2023: approximately 290,560 people will be diagnosed with breast cancer. An additional 51,400 cases of ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) will be diagnosed in women.
Sylvia Samaniego was the top individual raising $12,405, Fran Saliter raised $12,079; Joan Van Soest raised $10,049 and Celia Fernandez raised $9,207.The leading fundraising teams were as follows: Hanna’s Bananas Powered by Toyota, which garnered $22,193; The Fighting Champions with $17,699; Team Babalu contributing $14,001; Ryan Homes NJN at $13,204, and The Pink Striders, who collected $12,505.
The leading fundraising corporations were: Toyota Motor North America, which raised an impressive $22,193; Ryan Homes NJN, contributing a substantial $13,204; Siemens Healthineers, bringing in $11,818 and BASF, collecting a commendable $7,572.
Fran Saliter, Team Captain of “The Fighting Champions,”
Fran Saliter, Team Captain of “The Fighting Champions,” excitedly announced, “This is my 22nd consecutive year of fundraising and advocacy efforts to ‘save lives.’” With an overwhelming $11,300 raised last year due to the kind-heartedness of my family and friends, I aim to emphasize to all my backers that their contributions instill hope. This hope is two-fold: one for the eventual eradication of breast cancer and the other for prolonging lives with the aid of groundbreaking treatments now available. In recent years, my efforts have been especially poignant, as they’ve been in tribute to my grandniece, Tara. Diagnosed at 22. Tara has been responding positively to advanced breast cancer treatments, continually astounding her medical team with her progress. The urgency for pioneering treatments has never been higher. We must unite to halt this ailment and strive to make 2023 our most impactful fundraising year yet!
Cancer hits far too close to home, so the funds raised will help do the same. Through services and resources like free rides to chemo, free places to stay near hospitals, and a live 24/7 helpline, cancer patients and their families will feel the love.
As of January 2022, the American Cancer Society has invested $71 M for potentially lifesaving breast cancer-specific research grants.
They have received over 250,000 calls and chats from patients and caregivers seeking support in 2021
Cancer patients benefited from ACS transportation support through our Road To Recovery program and transportation grants in 2021, with nearly 229,000 rides provided.
For Cancer information, answers, and hope. Available every minute of every day, call (800) 227-2345 or click here.