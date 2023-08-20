Parsippany Township Marks 76th Anniversary of India’s Independence

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Township joined in global celebrations by marking the 76th anniversary of India’s Independence Day with enthusiasm and reverence. Residents and officials came together to recognize the significance of the day and to honor the deep cultural ties between Parsippany and its vibrant Indian community.

The day’s events kicked off with the hoisting of the Indian tricolor flag, accompanied by the American and Indian national anthem, invoking feelings of pride and nostalgia among attendees. Various cultural performances highlighted the rich tapestry of India’s diverse heritage. Traditional dances, songs, and speeches painted a vivid picture of India’s journey over the past 76 years and the country’s influence on Parsippany’s multicultural fabric.

Cultural performances by Hum India Wale-Sonia Dadeech, Vedika Singh, Vanshi Xitij Shah, and Aashna Thakker; Patriot Song by Arya Dance Academy; Ramadevi; Patriotic Dance by Taal Dance School; and Patriotic Dance: Chandra Mishra, Aradhya Mishra, Madhulika Swamy, and Bina Menon.

Mayor James Barberio addressed the gathering, emphasizing the strong bonds that the township shares with its Indian-American residents. “The spirit of India thrives in Parsippany,” the Mayor stated. “Today, we not only celebrate India’s independence but also the contributions of our Indian-American community to the township’s growth and diversity.”

Chand Palace provided attendees with a taste of India’s rich culinary traditions. From spicy curries to sweet delicacies, the aromas were tantalizing, drawing large crowds and offering a genuine taste of India in Parsippany.

This event not only commemorated a significant moment in history but also showcased the strength of Parsippany’s multicultural community and the enriching influence of Indian culture in the township.