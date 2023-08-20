Monday, August 21, 2023
Lake Hiawatha Resident Charged in Credit Card Scam

HANOVER — Hanover Township Police Officer Sean Coleman was called to Police Headquarters regarding a stolen credit card incident. The complainant reported leaving her purse unattended at her workplace. The following day, she discovered an unauthorized charge on her card from the TJ Maxx store in Cedar Knolls, along with a cash loss of $40.00 on July 25.

Surveillance footage from TJ Maxx identified the suspect as Ms. Parulben Patel, 48, from Lake Hiawatha, who is also a colleague of the victim.

Ms. Patel was apprehended and faces charges for credit card theft and its illicit use. She awaits her court appearance after being released.

Editors Note: A criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, the juveniles are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

