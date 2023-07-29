Democratic Candidates Unite Over Empanadas at Lively Picnic Event

PARSIPPANY — On a warm and sunny Sunday afternoon in Parsippany, the bustling Veteran Park became the vibrant setting for a lively picnic event that brought together the Democratic candidates and the local community. The aroma of freshly cooked empanadas filled the air, enticing participants and passersby to join the festivities.

Judy Hernandez, Bernard Clarkin, and Matt Kavanagh, the Democratic candidates running for Parsippany Council, eagerly mingled with the diverse crowd at the park. Excitement and camaraderie were palpable as people from different walks of life engaged in conversations and shared their hopes and aspirations for the community.

Also joining were Jonathan Sackett for Morris County Commissioner; John Von Achen and Walter Mielarczyk for Assembly, Caroline O’Brien for Morris County Clerk and Amalia Duarte Chair of Morris County Democratic Committee.

The event’s main attraction, the empanadas, was a delightful conversation starter. Attendees flocked to the food truck, indulging in the mouthwatering variety of empanadas offered. As they savored the delicious treats, conversations flowed effortlessly, breaking down barriers and creating a sense of unity among all present.

With her warm and approachable demeanor, Judy Hernandez connected effortlessly with the residents, listening attentively to their concerns and promising to advocate for their needs strongly. Matt Kavanagh, known for his passion for community development, discussed his vision for a more sustainable and inclusive Parsippany. Bernard Clarkin, a charismatic and experienced leader, shared his ideas on enhancing education and public services.

“Hope is contagious. I want to communicate the hope that if every one of us is inspired to act collectively, we can positively impact our future,” said Hernandez.

Judy Hernandez, a respected community member with a strong service track record, was gearing up for a significant role in the town’s future. Having lived in Parsippany for 24 years, she had already left a positive impact through her involvement on the Parsippany Planning Board, the Environmental Advisory Committee, co-founder and co-leader of the Parsippany Green Team, and the board for the Parsippany Child Day Care Center. Her experience and dedication made her a formidable candidate for the upcoming council elections.

Another candidate, Bernard Clark, had deep roots in Parsippany, having called it home for 35 years. Although new to township politics, he possessed valuable expertise from running his small business for the past decade. As recognized by the election committee, his financial acumen and budgeting experience promised to be assets in managing the town’s affairs effectively.

Bernard Clarkin said, “Our team will win this council election! Win it by working harder and having a much better message than our opponents as we start knocking on doors in Parsippany this week. There will be no more massive 18% municipal tax increases or anything like that. I promise to bring my extensive financial background to the council to challenge the mayor and improve transparency. The green energy initiatives we will fight for will save the township money while improving our environment. I ask that you help us win by volunteering any time you can spare to help our campaign and get out the voters.”

Lastly, Matt Kavanagh, with a decade-long residence in Parsippany, was eager to contribute his passion for sustainability and environmental consciousness to the council. He had already demonstrated leadership as the co-founder and co-leader of the Parsippany Green Team. He held a significant role as the chief operating officer of an energy services company. His experience in the energy sector made him an advocate for smart and eco-friendly policies, making him an appealing choice for voters concerned about the town’s future. Matt’s qualifications extended beyond his role as the co-leader of the Parsippany Green Team and chief operating officer of an energy services company. His experience includes managing large corporate budgets similar in scale to that of Parsippany’s municipal budget. This additional expertise positioned him well to address the financial complexities and challenges the town might face, gaining further support from voters who valued his comprehensive skill set.

“A sustainable community is environmentally conscious, but also diverse, resilient, responsible with resources, financially savvy, and plans for the long run. That is absent in our township government right now, so I’ll focus on this for Parsippany’s long-term future,” commented Matt.

