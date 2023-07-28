30 Lanidex Plaza West Declared Area in Need of Redevelopment

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council voted unanimously to declare 30 and 20 Lanidex Plaza West “an area in need of redevelopment.”

30 Lanidex Plaza was constructed in 1987. The building is 56,230 square feet and is 100% vacant. The building stands three stories and is a Class B office space. A typical floor is 17,119 square feet. The property contains 200 surface parking spaces.

On May 1, 2023, there was a public hearing and the Parsippany-Troy Hills Planning Board concurred and agreed with the reasons in the Preliminary Investigation that the property constitutes and meets the criteria under the LRHL supporting the recommendations that the property be determined and declared a non-condemnation in need of redevelopment.

Since the Township Council approved Ordinance 2023:09, adopting 20-30 Lanidex Plaza West Redevelopment Plan, the matter will be heard at the Planning Board, once the development submits an application.

Public Records show that on April 16, 2019, the property was purchased for $4,700,000 and is owned by 20-30 LANIDEX LLC SIGNATURE ACQ.

The land was originally part of a dairy farm owned and operated by Rudolf Olsen. The property next to 30 Lanidex contains a protected National Register house, the Livingston House.

Mr. Olsen proposed selling the land to Lanidex West, which was a ROL zone. These zones were promoted to increase ratables, without impacting the surrounding residential area. Some of the conditions set forth were the congruent design of buildings and the use of landscaping to minimize impacts. An additional requirement was that these zones could not be subdivided into smaller parcels.

Julia Peterson’s parents, in an effort to preserve the Governor Livingston House, sold the acreage used for 10 Lanidex. It was their hope that this would allow the area to remain relatively in line with the historic nature of their home. The adjacent Eastlake School property was donated to the town by Julia’s grandmother.

30 Lanidex was developed in 1987. The second building, 20 Lanidex, was proposed but never developed. 30 Lanidex was leased to Solix Corporation and over $2 million dollars of renovations were added to the building approximately fifteen years ago. Solix had over 400 employees working in the building and was required to provide additional parking, thus the second (20 Lanidex) was never developed.



In the course of the pandemic, Solix relocated to 10 Lanidex West. However, the developer/owner has struggled to secure tenants for the 30 Lanidex property. As a result, 30 Lanidex is currently unoccupied.