Morris County Sheriff Seeks Public Assistance in Identifying Suspects

MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County Sheriff’s Office Warrants and Special Investigations Section is reaching out to the public for assistance in identifying the individuals responsible for a theft incident. During the Garden State Comic Fest at Mennen Sports Arena in Morris Township on Sunday, June 25, between 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m., a cash box containing approximately $500.00 was stolen from a vendor.

The female suspect is described as a Hispanic female in her 30s, wearing a white Calvin Klein t-shirt, black sweatpants, and a white hat. The male suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his late 30s, wearing a grey Aeropostale shirt, grey sweatpants, and a black hat.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Morris County Sheriff’s CrimeStoppers. You can click here to submit information or call (973) COP-CALL. Alternatively, you can use the “P3 Tips” app on any mobile device. Remember, your anonymity is guaranteed, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00.