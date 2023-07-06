Friday, July 7, 2023
HomeLocal NewsAnna Terhune Earns Dean's List Honors at Coastal Carolina University
Local NewsSchool News

Anna Terhune Earns Dean’s List Honors at Coastal Carolina University

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
281
Anna Terhune
spot_img
spot_img

PARSIPPANY — During the 2023 Spring Semester at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina, Anna Terhune has been recognized for her outstanding academic performance and named to the Dean’s List.

The Wall College of Business at the university congratulated Anna, who is a Marketing Major and presented her with an award in recognition of this prestigious accomplishment.

Anna, a graduate of Parsippany Hills High School in 2022, has achieved this high honor and distinction for her remarkable academic achievement.

Coastal Carolina University is a comprehensive, public liberal arts institution in Conway, South Carolina. More than 10,000 students from across the country and the world interact with world-class faculty and enjoy a nationally competitive NCAA I athletic program, an inspiring cultural calendar, and a tradition of community interaction that is fueled by more than 145 student clubs and organizations.

Comments

Comments

Previous article
Morris GOP Chair Laura Ali Faces No Competition
Next article
Morris County Sheriff Seeks Public Assistance in Identifying Suspects
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
RECENT ARTICLES
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Click on cover to read magazinespot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years. "ALL LOCAL, ALL PARSIPPANY"

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© 2023 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.