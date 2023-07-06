Anna Terhune Earns Dean’s List Honors at Coastal Carolina University

PARSIPPANY — During the 2023 Spring Semester at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina, Anna Terhune has been recognized for her outstanding academic performance and named to the Dean’s List.

The Wall College of Business at the university congratulated Anna, who is a Marketing Major and presented her with an award in recognition of this prestigious accomplishment.

Anna, a graduate of Parsippany Hills High School in 2022, has achieved this high honor and distinction for her remarkable academic achievement.

Coastal Carolina University is a comprehensive, public liberal arts institution in Conway, South Carolina. More than 10,000 students from across the country and the world interact with world-class faculty and enjoy a nationally competitive NCAA I athletic program, an inspiring cultural calendar, and a tradition of community interaction that is fueled by more than 145 student clubs and organizations.

