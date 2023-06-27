Saturday, July 1, 2023
HomeLocal NewsFormer Parsippany Resident Sentenced 29 Years for Sex with an 8-Year Old
Local News

Former Parsippany Resident Sentenced 29 Years for Sex with an 8-Year Old

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
966
Amit Bhatt, a former Parsippany-Troy Hills resident
spot_img
spot_img

PARSIPPANY — Morris County First Assistant Prosecutor Maggie Calderwood, Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, and Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Chief of Police Richard Pantina confirmed that Amit Bhatt, 43, formerly of Parsippany-Troy Hills Township, was sentenced in relation to an Aggravated Sexual Assault that occurred on October 28, 2017, in Parsippany-Troy Hills Township.

On June 23, 2023, the Honorable Ralph Amirata, J.S.C. sentenced Bhatt to 29 years in New Jersey State Prison on a first degree Aggravated Sexual Assault, with 25 years of parole ineligibility. Judge Amirata also imposed six years in New Jersey State Prison on a second degree Sexual Assault, subject to the No Early Release Act (NERA). A third degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child count merged into the Sexual Assault count. The sentences were ordered to run concurrently to each other. Upon release, Bhatt is subject to Megan’s Law notification and Parole Supervision for Life. Bhatt is also ordered to have no contact with the victim. Pursuant to the Jessica Lunsford Act, the defendant was required to receive a sentence between 25 years and life imprisonment, with a mandatory 25 years of parole ineligibility, on the first degree Aggravated Sexual Assault charge.

A jury returned a guilty verdict on the three charges on January 27, 2023 following a three-day trial. The State was represented at trial by Assistant Prosecutor Taylor Sharofsky and former-Assistant Prosecutor Vanessa Craveiro, and at sentencing by Supervising Assistant Prosecutor Reema Kareer. The charges arose from an incident that occurred on October 28, 2017 in Parsippany-Troy Hills Township, wherein the defendant performed sex acts on and touched the inner thigh of an eight year-old child. Members of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Sex Crimes / Child Endangerment Unit conducted an investigation into the incident after being notified of the victim’s disclosure by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office on January 11, 2022.

First Assistant Prosecutor Calderwood would like to thank and acknowledge the agencies that participated in the investigation which led to this successful outcome, including the Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Police Department, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Sex Crimes / Child Endangerment Unit. First Assistant Prosecutor Calderwood commended the Trial Team: Former Assistant Prosecutor Vanessa Craivero, Assistant Prosecutor Taylor Sharofsky, Detective Supervisor Lydia Negron, Detective Lamar Hagans and Victim Witness Advocate Amanda Holloway for their professional and dedicated service and whose contributions secured the successful conviction and sentence in this matter.

Comments

Comments

Previous article
Parsippany High School Graduation Ceremony
Next article
Unveiling the Extraordinary: When a Car Finds the Net on a Soccer Field
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
RECENT ARTICLES
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Click on cover to read magazinespot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years. "ALL LOCAL, ALL PARSIPPANY"

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© 2023 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.