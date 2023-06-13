Morris County Man Arrested for Intoxicated Electric Scooter Ride

MORRIS COUNTY — A Morris County man was arrested for allegedly riding an electric scooter while intoxicated in Denville Township.

On June 3, at around 9:08 a.m., police stopped an electric scooter on Route 10. During the stop, it was determined that the driver, who was identified as Terrence Rush, 58, Wharton Borough, was driving while intoxicated, police said.

Rush was arrested and charged with DWI with a motorized bicycle, failure to consent to breathe samples, refusal to submit to a breathalyzer test, reckless driving, careless driving, driving with a suspended license, failure to install an interlock device, no liability insurance for a vehicle, driving an unregistered vehicle, and operating a motorized scooter on the highway.

He was released to an adult pending a court appearance.