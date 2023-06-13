Saturday, July 1, 2023
HomeBeyond ParsippanyMorris County Man Arrested for Intoxicated Electric Scooter Ride
Beyond ParsippanyPolice and Fire

Morris County Man Arrested for Intoxicated Electric Scooter Ride

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
4603
File Photo
spot_img
spot_img

MORRIS COUNTY — A Morris County man was arrested for allegedly riding an electric scooter while intoxicated in Denville Township.

On June 3, at around 9:08 a.m., police stopped an electric scooter on Route 10. During the stop, it was determined that the driver, who was identified as Terrence Rush, 58, Wharton Borough, was driving while intoxicated, police said.

Rush was arrested and charged with DWI with a motorized bicycle, failure to consent to breathe samples, refusal to submit to a breathalyzer test, reckless driving, careless driving, driving with a suspended license, failure to install an interlock device, no liability insurance for a vehicle, driving an unregistered vehicle, and operating a motorized scooter on the highway.

He was released to an adult pending a court appearance.

Previous article
Defective Brakes Blamed for Car Crash into Sultan Food Bazaar
Next article
Education Retirees Present Scholarships to Morris County Students
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
RECENT ARTICLES
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Click on cover to read magazinespot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years. "ALL LOCAL, ALL PARSIPPANY"

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© 2023 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.