Saturday, July 1, 2023
Education Retirees Present Scholarships to Morris County Students

MORRIS COUNTY — At its annual scholarship luncheon, the Morris County Retirees Education Association Philanthropic Fund (MCREAPF) awarded eleven $2,000 scholarships to Morris County students pursuing a career in education on Wednesday, June 7.

First-year recipients of this award include Rachel Bodnarchuk, Morris Knolls High School, who received a two-year scholarship totaling $4,000 funded by Visions Federal Credit Union; Tamara Kyle, Boonton High School, Ella Cistaro, Parsippany High School, and Madeline Tubbs, Morris County School of Technology, who received MCREAPF funded scholarships.

Emily Mylod of Jefferson High School received the MCREAPF scholarship funded by the estate of Bud Satz, Kiersten Drazek, Randolph High School, received the MCREAPF scholarship funded by the estate of Michael Protopappas, Angela Paradiso, Hanover Park High School, received the MCREAPF scholarship funded by the estate of Ann Korinda and Kyra Morena, Morris Hills High School, received the MCREAPF scholarship funded by the estate of Ray Doltz.

Second-year recipients funded by MCREAPF include undergraduates Emma Maggio, College of New Jersey (Mount  Olive High School), and Abigail Diglio, Muhlenberg University (Whippany Park High School). Isabel Lin, Brandeis University (Kinnelon High School) scholarship was funded by Visions Federal Credit Union.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events.
