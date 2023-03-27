PARSIPPANY — The Human Robotics non-profit organization, in partnership with STEM NJ Pathways, recently hosted a STEAM poster competition in Parsippany on March 25. The event featured 38 elementary and middle school students displaying their posters on various topics ranging from green energy, how technology works, save the earth to nuclear fission.

Over 80 people attended the event. The young participants were given a platform to present their posters for one minute, during which they shared their ideas and concepts with the audience.



The Guests of honor were the Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor, Mr. James Barberio, and Kiwanis Lt. Governor, Mr. Frank Cahill.

Mr. Barberio spoke highly of promoting STEAM education and encouraging youth to create a sustainable future actively. Mr. Cahill also commended the kids for their excellent work and highlighted the importance of such events to create awareness and encourage sustainability.

Human Robotics team Volunteers: Youth volunteers – Arjun Jadhav, William Bonfanti, Rishith Bhoopathi, Tvisha Singh, Varun Shankar, Aarjun Bodade, Raayan Bodade. Adult volunteers – Vivek Jadhav, Swati Jadhav, Jill Bonfanti, Peter Bonfanti, Satish Bhoopathi, Rajni Bhoopathi, Vinod Singh, Bhavana Singh, Bhanu Prakash Mutukulloju, Lakshmi Mutukulloju, Nilesh Bodade, and Meg Bodade.

The event was hosted by a Parsippany High School student, and Human Robotics lead volunteer, Aarjun Bodade. The addition of trivia questions during the poster presentation was a hit with the kids and adults, and they learned more about science, technology, engineering, arts, and math.



The judges for the competition, Dave Reagan and Joseph Cistaro, were impressed with all the student’s work and ideas and had difficulty deciding on the top three posters. Eventually, the top three posters were awarded to Krisha Movalia, Tvisha Singh, and Raayan Bodade.



The event also featured seven talented musicians from the Allegro Music School, who

performed an outstanding violin performance to honor the art in STEAM. The organization

thanked Ms. Debra Seftel, director of Allegro music school, and her students for their performance.

Violin performance by Allegro Music School. Director – Debra Seftel, Students – Ellie Stafford, Aarohi Vemula, Raayan Bodade, Harika Dinesh, Manogna Darshan, and one student.

Representatives from the Parsippany High School robotics team and coach Ms. Kathleen Effner, the lead Math teacher, also attended the event. The Redbots and Techhawks Robotics team members talked about the robotics programs offered by Parsippany High School and encouraged the kids to learn more about robotics.



The STEAM poster competition was a great success and is a testament to parents, volunteers, and educators’ role in developing kids’ skills and abilities in science,

technology, engineering, arts, and math. The organization hopes to continue this tradition, encourage more students to participate in such events, and help the kids showcase the

potential of the youth to create innovative solutions to the world’s most pressing problems.

In addition, the non-profit organization is now accepting tax-exempt donations and looking for potential sponsors. Your donations will help conduct more events and volunteer work to impact young minds positively. They appreciate any amount you can give. Please click here for more information.



The success of the STEAM poster competition was made possible by the dedication and hard work of both young and old Human Robotics volunteers. The event provided an opportunity to give back to the community and inspired several parents to inquire about the volunteering program. Human Robotics is committed to continuing its efforts to promote volunteerism by giving back to the community and promoting STEAM education, leadership, and selflessness. The Human Robotics Non-profit plans to organize more volunteering activities this year, allowing children to learn from peers and positively impact their community.

Top Poster award: Krisha Movalia and the event host Aarjun Bodade, Mayor James Barberio, and Frank Cahill

Top poster award: Raayan Bodade and the event host Aarjun Bodade, Mayor James Barberio, and Frank Cahill

Top poster award: Tvisha Singh, Mayor James Barberio, and Frank Cahill

Parsippany High school robotics teams – Redbots & Techawks. Robotics coach and lead math teacher- Mrs. Kathleen Effner, Redbots team captain – Aarjun Bodade, Techhawks team captain – Stevanie.

