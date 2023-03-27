Parsippany Rescue and Recovery Holds Installation Dinner

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Rescue and Recovery recently held its Installation Dinner at Hanover Manor. Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio administered the “Oath of Office” to all the members.

The 2023 officers are Paul Anderson, Chief; Andrew Ludwig, Deputy Chief; Jake Beg, Captain; Josh Levine, Lieutenant; Alexis Bota, Lieutenant; and John Bota, Dive Coordinator.

In addition, the Executive Board consists of Billy Sanford, President; John Walsh, Vice President; Rafael Ortiz, Secretary; Andrew Ludwig, Treasurer; and Nick Limanov, Sergeant At Arms.

Parsippany Rescue and Recovery is a 100% volunteer rescue department with an active membership roll of 25 fully trained first responders and heavy rescue. We operate out of two strategically placed stations in town, allowing for the quickest response time.

The Unit has been serving the town since 1960 and provides heavy rescue, vehicle extrication, dive rescue/recovery, confined space rescue, elevator entrapment, downed tree and limb removal, board ups, pump outs, emergency power generation, lighting, and special services to its residents.

They provide mutual aid to our town’s six fire departments, two ambulance squads, and one EMS. In addition, the Unit assists the fire departments and rescue squads of Denville, Mountain Lakes, Randolph, Morris Township, Morris Plains, Morristown, Hanover, East Hanover, Boonton, Montville, Fairfield, as well as any other requests from any other municipalities in the New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania area.

The squad had a confined space team, providing pump-outs and board-ups after fire or theft.

President Billy Sanford and his wife, Vasila.



Paul Anderson, Dan Morgan, and Josh Levine

Parsippany-Troy Hills Councilman Frank Neglia, Bill Sanford, Joe Jannarone, Morris County Commissioner Tom Mastraangelo with Mayor James Barberio.

Nicola and Louis Yuliano

Parsippany Rescue and Recovery

Mr. and Mrs. Limanov Nicolas, Former Assemblywoman BettyLou DeCroce, and Morris County Commissioner Tom Mastrangelo.

Nicolas Limanov and BettyLou DeCroce

For more information on Parsippany Rescue and Recovery, click here. If you would like to volunteer, click here for a membership application.