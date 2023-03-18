Red Carpet Inn Fire Prompts Evacuation

Monday, March 20, 2023
A fire at the Red Carpet Motel on Route 10 in Hanover prompted a mass evacuation Friday night

By Frank L. Cahill
HANOVER — No injuries were reported, but residents of the Red Carpet Inn and Scottish Inn, 1255 Route 10 had to be lodged elsewhere after a fire erupted at the Red Carpet Inn around 6:00 p.m. on Friday, March 17.

A fire prompted a mass evacuation Friday night, officials reported. The power was shut off in the entire hotel after the fire. Hanover Township Police Chief Loock ordered the hotel shut down Friday night, and officers were on the scene escorting all occupants to the room to take necessary belongings.

A temporary shelter at the Hanover Township Community Center, 15 North Jefferson Road, Whippany, has opened for anyone affected by this fire, the New Jersey Red Cross said in a statement. The Red Cross staff are providing three meals a day as well as blankets.

At least 250 people have been displaced between the Red Carpet Inn and Scottish Inn, with at least 220 from the Red Carpet Inn. The fire caused the power to be shut off at the Scottish Inn; however, the residents of that motel were able to return on Saturday, March 18, according to American Red Cross New Jersey Region Communications Manager Sheri Ferreira.

Hanover Township Police and American Red Cross parked in front of Hanover’s Community Center where many residents of the Red Carpet Inn were sheltered
Morris County Office of Emergency Management “Pet Disaster Relief” trailer parked in front of Hanover Township’s Community Center
Many American Red Cross vehicles parked in the Hanover Community Center parking lot
American Red Cross parked at The Red Carpet Inn, Route 10, Hanover

Several people have been able to stay with family, friends, and neighbors, according to Ferreira, who said she didn’t know when the power will be back on and when residents will be able to return. The Red Cross will be at the Community Center as long as they need to be said Sheri Ferreira.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Hanover Township Police Department, and Hanover Township Fire District #3.

Township of Hanover Office of Emergency Management
Workers started clearing out debris from rooms where the fire occurred
Workers started clearing out debris from rooms where the fire occurred

All activities at the Township’s Community Center are canceled through Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

