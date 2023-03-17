Mathnasium Celebrates Re-Grand Opening on National Pi Day

PARSIPPANY — Mathnasium celebrated a re-grand opening ribbon cutting of their new location, 135 North Beverwyck Road, Lake Hiawatha. Mathnasium also celebrated Pi Day with a party with over 100 attendees.

Pi Day celebrates the number 3.1459 that goes on and on…It’s the numerical value of the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter.

The event was attended by over 100 people, including students, siblings, friends, and parents. The celebration included various fun Pi-related activities. Some included visualizing Pi through jewelry making, a Pi word search, and making your dessert pies. One of the kids’ favorites was the Pi memorization contest. The person that memorized the most digits of Pi got to pie the instructor of their choice in the face! This year’s winner was Aditri Priya, who selected Chris, one of the kids’ favorite instructors, to get pied!

There was pizza for dinner and rewards for the kids after completing their activity cards. It was a really fun night for all involved! The kids can’t wait for the next one!

Mathnasium was established in 2002 and operates over 1,000 Learning Centers nationwide, providing the best private math tutoring nearby. Larry, a teacher, a curriculum consultant, and Mathnasium’s expert on the team, spent years refining math teaching methods.

They have designed fun and engaging techniques to help children understand math easily. Mathnasium has highly experienced and qualified math tutors who teach after-school mathematics programs.

Danna Seyam, the owner, graduated with honors from Rutgers Business School with her bachelor’s in Accounting. She is a Certified Public Accountant and worked in Corporate America for ten years. She started as an Auditor for PriceWaterhouseCoopers and continued her career in accounting in the banking industry at Barclay’s and CIT. While working as a CPA, Danna always felt like something was missing. She wanted more than helping the large companies and realized what it was one day while volunteering with Barclay’s reading to kindergartners in the Bronx. As the kids sang a thank you song to the volunteers, Danna realized this was missing in her life, empowering young minds to become our future. She always had the desire to become a teacher. After that experience with the kindergartners, her passion for helping kids was re-ignited. That passion, along with her business background, inspired her to open up a Mathnasium. Mathnasium’s commitment to teaching kids math in a way that makes sense and Danna’s love of math was the perfect fit. She believes that helping a child become more confident in math not only helps them get better grades but truly makes them more confident overall, giving them the opportunity for bigger dreams and the conviction that they will be able to achieve them.

John Lorenzo, Center Director, graduated from Rutgers University and majored in Mathematics. He has extensively undergone a variety of teaching classes and mathematics courses, including Calculus I-III, Differential Equations, Advanced Calculus I & II, Geometry, Linear and Abstract Algebra, and Probability and Statistics. He has worked with children for over 16 years and actively volunteers as a mentor through the Big Brothers Big Sisters program once a week. His passion for mathematics is rivaled only by his passion for teaching it. He commits himself to ensure each student attains a firm conceptual understanding of the topics.