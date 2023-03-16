Sherrill Secures Funding for Boonton Reservoir Project

PARSIPPANY — Representative Mikie Sherrill (NJ-11) secured funding for fourteen Community Projects she submitted on behalf of NJ-11 in the House Appropriations Committee Fiscal Year 2023 bill, signed into law in December.

Community Projects are submitted by state or local governments, government-adjacent organizations, and nonprofits. Ranging from townships, counties, hospitals, and community service organizations, each of these fourteen projects will improve the lives of residents throughout NJ-11.

Sherrill obtained a $600,000 grant to enhance and safeguard the water quality of Boonton Reservoir while creating recreational access with a 7.7-mile hiking trail.

“The Morris County Park Commission is part of a recreation initiative supported by Federal, State, County, and municipal governments and spearheaded by the project leader, the Open Space Institute, that will provide an increased recreational opportunity to New Jersey residents and visitors. Supporting federal funding for this project furthers Congresswoman Sherrill’s commitment to parks, recreation, and protection of our natural resources,” said David Helmer, Executive Director of Morris County Park Commission.

“The Town of Boonton is proud to have partnered with Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill, OSI, and the Morris County Park Commission on the Boonton Reservoir Protection and Trail Project. This new outdoor recreation space will be a potential windfall for the town, making Boonton a destination for outdoor enthusiasts. We are grateful for the Congresswoman’s commitment to protecting our natural resources and her dedication to keeping Morris County an incredible place to work, play, and live,” said Town of Boonton Mayor Rich Corcoran.

“OSI is proud of our leading role in structuring the long-desired agreement between Jersey City and Morris County and creating the property management plan and formal design for the Boonton Reservoir Protection and Trail Project. We applaud Representative Mikie Sherrill’s recent actions to secure funding toward the completion of the project and appreciate the Morris County Park Commission’s ongoing commitment to realizing the promise of this new outdoor recreational space for area residents and visitors,” said Kim Elliman, president, and CEO of the Open Space Institute.“Once completed, this ambitious but attainable project will provide safe and managed trail access to the site while securing the clean drinking water source for almost 320,000 people.”

Borough of Madison Affordable Housing Development

Chatham Police Department Public Safety Information Sharing Technology Improvement Project

Collinsville-Tucker Park Improvement Project (Morris Township)

Community EMS Physician Response Expansion Initiative at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Family Promise of Morris County’s Housing is Healthcare for Economic Development Project

JSDD: Life | Home | Tech Project (Essex and Morris County)

McBride Avenue Roundabout Project (Woodland Park)

Morristown Medical Center Emergency Department Renovation and Expansion Project

Pump Station No. 4 Sanitary Sewer Redirection Project (Parsippany)

Rand Well PFOAS and Perchlorate Treatment (Montclair)

Student Scholarships to Offset the Effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic at William Paterson University

Whippany River Regional Improvement Initiative (Hanover Township, East Hanover, Parsippany, and Florham Park)

Whippany River Watershed Flood Risk Reduction Feasibility Study (Morris County)

