New Jersey Highlands Coalition Hosts Spring Car Trek

PARSIPPANY — The New Jersey Highlands Coalition (NJHC) invites the public to explore the region’s scenic vistas and natural beauty during its Spring Car Trek on Saturday, April 15.

Participants will meet at 10:00 a.m. at the Reservoir Tavern, 92 Parsippany Boulevard, Parsippany, the iconic circa 1936 roadhouse, to receive a tour packet and turn-by-turn directions before setting out in their vehicles to drive the 57-mile route.

The trek will conclude at about 1:00 p.m. in West Milford, with an option to join fellow trekkers for lunch and conversation.

The Spring 2023 Car Trek theme is Reservoirs of the Highlands, highlighting the numerous reservoirs that more than 6.2 million New Jersey residents depend on for clean, healthy drinking water.

As participants drive the expertly crafted tour route, passing deep forests, meadows, historic hamlets, and the steep ridges and narrow valleys that characterize the northern Highlands, they will learn about the Splitrock, Monksville, and Wanaque Reservoirs, among others, and why the Highlands were chosen as the finest “gathering grounds” for so much of the state’s water supply. The route will take participants through the Highlands Core Forest, 320 square miles of the most mature and least fragmented forest in the northern part of the state. Organizers will point out the many prime hiking and outdoor recreation areas.

Proceeds from the Car Trek benefit the New Jersey Highlands Coalition, a nonprofit organization based in Morris County. The NJHC works to protect and enhance the vital water and other natural and cultural resources of the Highlands region. The Car Trek is made possible with generous support from the Motorsport Club of North Jersey, the Sports Car Club of America Northern New Jersey Region, and the Raritan Valley Sports Car Club.

Tickets are $35.00 per car, which covers the required two-person per vehicle minimum — driver and navigator. There is a suggested donation of $10.00 for each additional passenger. Discounts are available for students and electric vehicles.

Full details and online registration are available by clicking here.

