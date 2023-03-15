Thursday, March 16, 2023
Truck Driver Drifts Over Lane and Crashes into Lexus

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Ms. Karen Rotola's Red Lexus NX3 was towed from the scene by C&L Towing.

PARSIPPANY — Mr. Frank Pichirallo, 73, Parsippany, was traveling westbound on East Halsey Road in the right-hand lane. He was looking for a street sign to complete a delivery. He admitted to drifting from his lane when he struck Ms. Karen Rotola, 55, Randolph, attempting to pass in the left lane. This accident occurred on Tuesday, March 7, at 8:50 a.m.

After Mr. Pichirallo struck Ms. Karen Rotola’s vehicle, she went over the eastbound curb and rested on the grass at 90 East Halsey Road. Ms. Karen Rotola was driving a Red Lexus NX3.

Mr. Frank Pichirallo’s inability to maintain a lane contributes to the crash.

Mr. Pichirallo was driving a 2016 Ford F25 and could drive his vehicle from the scene. The Lexus was towed from the scene by C&L Towing.

There was also minor grass damage to the property of 90 East Halsey Road.

Patrolman Paul Christal investigated the accident, and no summons was issued at this article’s time.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
