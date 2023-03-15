Truck Driver Drifts Over Lane and Crashes into Lexus

PARSIPPANY — Mr. Frank Pichirallo, 73, Parsippany, was traveling westbound on East Halsey Road in the right-hand lane. He was looking for a street sign to complete a delivery. He admitted to drifting from his lane when he struck Ms. Karen Rotola, 55, Randolph, attempting to pass in the left lane. This accident occurred on Tuesday, March 7, at 8:50 a.m.

After Mr. Pichirallo struck Ms. Karen Rotola’s vehicle, she went over the eastbound curb and rested on the grass at 90 East Halsey Road. Ms. Karen Rotola was driving a Red Lexus NX3.

Mr. Frank Pichirallo’s inability to maintain a lane contributes to the crash.

Mr. Pichirallo was driving a 2016 Ford F25 and could drive his vehicle from the scene. The Lexus was towed from the scene by C&L Towing.

There was also minor grass damage to the property of 90 East Halsey Road.

Patrolman Paul Christal investigated the accident, and no summons was issued at this article’s time.