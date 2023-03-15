March Madness at Lakeland Hills YMCA

MOUNTAIN LAKES — Where can you have two hours of free, fun activities for the entire family? Why, at Lakeland Hills Family YMCA, of course! Everyone can enjoy two hours of free family fun on Saturday, March 25, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Discover the activities, games, and interactions waiting for your family. The afternoon includes a family long-jump competition, Connect Four basketball inflatable challenge, temporary tattoos, a hot shot contest with beach balls, basketball knockout, and hot-shot contests. That’s not all! There is also a family dance party, water hoops in the pool (bring your swimsuits), open swim time, and basketball-themed arts and crafts.

The Ys summer camp directors will be available to answer any questions regarding their summer camp program. Additionally, member-service associates will gladly provide tours of the Y facility, including the health and fitness center, free-weight area, teen training center, aquatic center, and Early Childhood Learning Center. In addition to all the great activities, you will also have the opportunity to meet our community partners, including SportsCare Physical Therapy, Sunrise Senior Living at Mountain Lakes, Mental Health Association, Edge, Love More Judge Less, and M&T Bank.

From sports competitions to arts and crafts, there is something for everyone to enjoy. The hot shot with beach balls and water hoops in the pool also sounds like a great way to have fun. It’s also nice that community partners will be present, which allows families to learn more about local organizations and resources. Overall, it’s a great way to spend quality time with family and have fun together.

The YMCA is a nonprofit organization aiming to build community, develop youth, and create a safe experience for all. The Y strives to strengthen individuals, families, and communities by promoting wellness, mental health, and enrichment through various programs and services. Lakeland Hills Family YMCA focuses on Youth Development, Healthy Living, and Social Responsibility. As a result of their dedication to these three areas, the Y impacts the community by providing quality services to everyone. The Y doesn’t just focus on physical fitness; it strives to improve mental and emotional health by offering programs and resources that promote overall well-being.

The Y builds relationships, celebrates achievements, and inspires a healthier community. For over 100 years, Lakeland Hills Family YMCA has been the leading community organization serving thousands of people. For more information on Lakeland Hills Family YMCA, please visit their website by clicking here, or email Rosemary Linder Day, Vice President of Marketing and Membership, at rosemaryl@lhymca.com. No one serves the community as powerfully as the Y does every day.

