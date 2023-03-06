End of an Era: Inn Crowd Comes Crashing Down

PARSIPPANY — Those motorists driving on Route 46 this morning saw the cranes tearing down the old Inn Crowd. Tricore Construction crew was out bright and early on Monday, March 6, with heavy machinery to make room for the new Taco Bell, which will be constructed on the site.

The building was constructed in 1967 and eventually became the “The Inn Crowd.”

Tricore Construction Group, with over 42 years of experience in the United States and abroad, TriCore’s founder Dimitrios “Jimmy” Margetis, has successfully executed every project’s schedule to complete on time and within budget. With such projects as Lenny Kravitz’s award-winning 75 Kenmare or CitizenM’s Bowery Modular Hotel and the ENR Global Best Projects winner in 2019, Mr. Margetis’s performance has been unparallel while maintaining a successful client relationship.

Tricore is a family-operated firm whose mission is to complete each project on schedule and within budget while keeping our client’s relations for future endeavors.

The Parsippany-Troy Hills Planning Board unanimously approved Application No 22.504 to replace the former The Inn Crowd with a Taco Bell on Monday, July 18, 2022.

The property is located at 285 Route 46 East. It is also known as Block 767, Lot 3.01.

Taco Bell was approved to construct 2,500 square feet building with 50 indoor seats, ten outdoor seats, 36 parking spots, and a drive-thru. Entrances will be from Route 46 East as well as Edwards Road.

Walter Williamson purchased The Inn Crowd in 1972, which he ran throughout his life. He passed away on April 22, 2020, at age 92.

According to officials from Taco Bell, construction is expected to begin in late fall.

Another Taco Bell is at 1560 Route 46 West, approximately three miles west.

