Parsippany Launches New Website

PARSIPPANY — The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council approved a new website on Tuesday, February 21.

Alpha-Dog Solutions, 314 Washington Avenue, Belleville, is the new vendor who created and designed the site.

Alpha-Dog proudly designed and created other sites for Bergen County Clerk, Borough of Wood-Ridge, Lyndhurst, City of Union, City of Perth Amboy, Borough of North Arlington, NJ State Policemen’s Benevolent Association, and Roselle Everett Hatcher, among other municipalities.

The site is user-friendly. To view the new site, click here.

