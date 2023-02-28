DeCroce Chastises Assemblymen Bergen & Webber  For Siding with Democrats on Media Education Bill

PARSIPPANY — Republican legislators who represent District 26 helped further the Democrats’ agenda when they supported legislation that allows liberals to use school children to wage their war against conservative media and the free expression of ideas, says BettyLou DeCroce, who is a candidate for the General Assembly for the district covering easter Morris and western Passaic Counties.

DeCroce, who spent nine years in the Assembly until 2021, said Assemblyman Brian Bergen (R-26) voted for a school curriculum bill that will likely steer children away from media outlets that do not preach the liberal orthodoxy.

DeCroce also said that Assemblyman Jay Webber (R-26) abstained from voting on the bill, which DeCroce said is “a politician’s way of not taking a stand when taking a stand is called for.”

The legislation (A4169) – dubbed the “Information Literacy” bill- requires the Department of Education to create media and information literacy guidelines for kindergarten through 12th-grade students. Gov. Phil Murphy has already signed the bill into law.

DeCroce said she would not have voted for the bill. “I do not trust the Democrats with creating new curriculum standards for our children. Their recent history is not good,” said DeCroce, pointing to the controversial sex education standards pushed by the Democrats last year.

“You would think that by now Republicans, especially those who call themselves conservatives, would avoid putting school curriculum changes in the hands of the Democrats and the DOE,” added DeCroce.

DeCroce said the real intent of the media literacy legislation is to censor information from media sources that don’t adopt the liberal point of view on cultural and government policy issues.

“Assemblyman Bergen and Webber should know how much the Democrats hate Fox News, hate the NY Post, hate conservative online websites and radio hosts. They should have known that the media curriculum will smear anything from these sources as disinformation and steer students to liberal media,” said DeCroce.

The former assemblywoman said the legislation will foster biased curriculum teachings that many parents disagree with, as was done with the sex education curriculum. “Parents who watch Fox news or listen to conservative radio will be criticized by their children for embracing disinformation.,” said DeCroce.

COVID CENSORSHIP

DeCroce pointed to how quickly and viciously the Democrats attacked President Trump and others who suggested that the Covid-19 virus emanated from a laboratory in Wuhan, China.

Over the past few days, it has been revealed that the U.S. Department of Energy has joined the FBI in concluding that the deadly global virus originated in a Chinese virology lab. Since the virus began killing people in the United States, liberal media and officials censured any views on Covid-19 that were not part of the liberal orthodoxy on the virus’s origins or the best methods to control it.

“We cannot allow liberals to control what we read and hear across the media spectrum,” said DeCroce. “It is apparent that the message did not get through to Assemblymen Bergen and Webber. There is no excuse for them giving the government more control over what our children learn in the classroom.”

Related

Comments

Comments