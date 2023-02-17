Sherrill’s Office Distributes 6,000 Valentines for Seniors

PARSIPPANY — Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-11, and her Parsippany office collected and delivered 6,000 Valentine’s Day cards to District 11 seniors written by residents of the 11th District.

To kick off Valentine’s Day, the Congresswoman delivered cards and spoke with residents from the Crane’s Mill retirement community in West Caldwell.

“The outpouring of support for our seniors so heartens me. Valentine’s Day is a great time to support each other, and I know that these cards have brightened so many seniors’ day,” said Rep. Sherrill.

“Special thanks to everyone who participated in this year’s Valentines for Seniors program. Everyone got in the spirit from schools to public libraries to local businesses, and we spread Valentine’s Day love to thousands of seniors throughout North Jersey.”

This program is part of a series of community appreciation initiatives by Congresswoman Sherrill and her team, such as “Thanksgiving Thank-Yous for Veterans,” which resulted in over 6,800 thank-you notes delivered to veterans in the community last year, and “2022 Heroes,” celebrating the everyday heroes in the district that inspire.

