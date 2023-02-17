Parsippany Fire Inspector Charged with Distribution and Possession of Child Pornography

PARSIPPANY — Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella confirmed the arrest of Juan P. Bonilla-Correa, 44, of Rutherford, on charges of distribution and possession of child sexual abuse material. The arrest results from an investigation conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office under the direction of Chief Jason Love. Bonilla-Correa is a fire inspector in Parsippany-Troy Hills.

On Thursday, February 16, Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Cyber Crimes Unit members executed a search warrant at the residence of Juan P. Bonilla-Correa during an Internet child pornography investigation. The investigation revealed that Bonilla-Correa used the Internet to view, download, possess, and distribute files depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent children.

As a result of the investigation, Bonilla-Correa was arrested on Thursday, February 16, in Paramus and charged with second-degree distribution of child pornography, N.J.S.A 2C:24-4b(5)(a)(i); and third-degree possession of child pornography, N.J.S.A. 2C:24-4b(5)(b)(iii). He was remanded to the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Prosecutor Musella thanks the Rutherford Police Department for their assistance and the Lyndhurst Police Department, which participates in the Bergen County Cyber Crimes Task Force.

Editor’s Note: An arrest or signing of a criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until he or she has been proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

