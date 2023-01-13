Devils Launch ‘Jersey Shops’ Spotlighting Small NJ Businesses

MORRIS COUNTY — The New Jersey Devils on Thursday opened applications for “Jersey Shops presented by Citizens,” a program to support small New Jersey businesses and their owners by promoting selected small businesses over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Each of the four businesses selected for the grand prize will be showcased through various Devils’ channels, including in-arena features, website inclusions, and organic and paid marketing efforts to gain exposure throughout the state.

The four winners and up to 50 additional businesses that submit applications will receive a dedicated listing on the Jersey Shops official webpage and a Jersey Shops Kit, including “Made in Jersey” window decals, promotional merchandise, and invitations to Devils networking events. Businesses can learn more and apply by clicking here.

“Citizens is pleased to support and celebrate these local businesses as they are the backbone of the community,” said Sarah Lindstrom, head of business banking Citizens. “We are especially excited to show our continuing commitment to this area through our partnership with the New Jersey Devils and their Jersey Shops program, an initiative that helps build both the businesses and communities we serve.”

Each grand prize winner will have the opportunity to tell the story of how they built their business and their impact on their community through a vignette created in collaboration with the Devils. The Devils will support the business through marketing support, visibility with other businesses, networking opportunities, and more.

“The valuable goods and services that small businesses provide serve as the backbone of our New Jersey communities,” said Chad Biggs, senior vice president of Corporate Partnerships Activation, New Jersey Devils & Prudential Center. “We are proud to join Citizens in supporting and promoting them by telling their stories, highlighting their work, and helping them grow. We take great pride in helping these success stories that truly are Made in Jersey.”

The contest is open to independent and non-franchised New Jersey businesses. No purchase or payment of any kind is necessary to apply. The application process will be open throughout the remainder of the Devils’ regular 2022-2023 season. Grand prize winners will be announced monthly on a rolling basis.

