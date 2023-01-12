Lehigh University Announces Students Who Attained Dean’s List

PARSIPPANY — Students at Lehigh University attained Dean’s List in Fall 2022. This status is granted to students with a scholastic average of 3.6 or better while carrying at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses.

William Geiger

Carolyn Reagan

For more than 150 years, Lehigh University (lehigh.edu) has combined outstanding academic and learning opportunities with leadership in fostering innovative research. The institution is among the nation’s most selective, highly-ranked private research universities. Lehigh’s five colleges – College of Arts and Sciences, College of Business, College of Education, College of Health, and the P.C. Rossin College of Engineering and Applied Science – provide opportunities to 7,000+ students to discover and grow in an academically rigorous environment along with a supportive, engaged campus community.