Time to Renew Your Dog Licenses? Need a Rabies Vaccination?

MORRIS COUNTY — It’s that time of year to renew your dog and cat licenses. Check your local town on the requirements for dog and cat licenses.
If your dog or cat needs an updated rabies vaccination, here is a list of available locations.
Morris County’s towns hold rabies clinics yearly to vaccinate dogs and cats.
|Kinnelon
|1/14/23
|1:00 p.m – 3:00 p.m
|DPW Garage
118 Kinnelon Road
|973-838-8959
|Washington Township
|1/14/23
|9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
|DPW
54 Rock Road, Long Valley
|908-876-3650
|Riverdale
|3/4/23
|11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
|Dalton Drive
|973-838-8959
|Denville
|4/1/23
|8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.
|DPW
|973-631-5484
|Jefferson Township
|5/3/23
|5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
|1033 Weldon Road, Lake Hopatcong
|973-663-3241
|Morristown
|6/24/23
|11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
|200 South Street, Morristown
|973-292-6731
|Denville
|11/4/23
|8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.
|DPW
|973-631-5484
Rabies vaccines are free and open to all New Jersey residents! There’s no paperwork to bring to rabies clinics – all you need to bring is your pet.
Alternatively, you can vaccinate your pet at a local pet store clinic or your veterinarian’s office for a fee.