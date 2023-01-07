Time to Renew Your Dog Licenses? Need a Rabies Vaccination?

MORRIS COUNTY — It’s that time of year to renew your dog and cat licenses. Check your local town on the requirements for dog and cat licenses.

If your dog or cat needs an updated rabies vaccination, here is a list of available locations.

Morris County’s towns hold rabies clinics yearly to vaccinate dogs and cats.

Kinnelon 1/14/23 1:00 p.m – 3:00 p.m DPW Garage

118 Kinnelon Road 973-838-8959 Washington Township 1/14/23 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. DPW

54 Rock Road, Long Valley 908-876-3650 Riverdale 3/4/23 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Dalton Drive 973-838-8959 Denville 4/1/23 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. DPW 973-631-5484 Jefferson Township 5/3/23 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. 1033 Weldon Road, Lake Hopatcong 973-663-3241 Morristown 6/24/23 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. 200 South Street, Morristown 973-292-6731 Denville 11/4/23 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. DPW 973-631-5484

Rabies vaccines are free and open to all New Jersey residents! There’s no paperwork to bring to rabies clinics – all you need to bring is your pet.

Alternatively, you can vaccinate your pet at a local pet store clinic or your veterinarian’s office for a fee.

Related

Comments

Comments