Time to Renew Your Dog Licenses? Need a Rabies Vaccination?

By
Frank L. Cahill
-
26
parsippany focus
Annual Rabies Immunization Clinic






MORRIS COUNTY — It’s that time of year to renew your dog and cat licenses. Check your local town on the requirements for dog and cat licenses.

If your dog or cat needs an updated rabies vaccination, here is a list of available locations.

Morris County’s towns hold rabies clinics yearly to vaccinate dogs and cats.

Kinnelon 1/14/23 1:00 p.m – 3:00 p.m DPW Garage
118 Kinnelon Road		 973-838-8959
Washington Township 1/14/23 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. DPW
54 Rock Road, Long Valley		 908-876-3650
Riverdale 3/4/23 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Dalton Drive 973-838-8959
Denville 4/1/23 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. DPW 973-631-5484
Jefferson Township 5/3/23 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. 1033 Weldon Road, Lake Hopatcong 973-663-3241
Morristown 6/24/23 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. 200 South Street, Morristown 973-292-6731
Denville 11/4/23 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. DPW 973-631-5484

Rabies vaccines are free and open to all New Jersey residents! There’s no paperwork to bring to rabies clinics – all you need to bring is your pet.

Alternatively, you can vaccinate your pet at a local pet store clinic or your veterinarian’s office for a fee.

