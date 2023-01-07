Representative Sherrill Sworn-In to 118th Congress

PARSIPPANY — Representative Mikie Sherrill (NJ-11) was officially sworn in as United States Representative for New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District on Saturday, January 7.

“I am honored that the people of NJ-11 have entrusted me with the responsibility of representing them in Congress,” said Representative Sherrill. “The path to forming our Congress has been rocky, and many of the challenges we face were laid bare, but I remain steadfast in my commitment to working every day on behalf of my constituents and fighting for the priorities of New Jersey communities in Washington. I look forward to working together to make life more affordable, protect our rights, grow our innovation economy, make our communities safer, and bring more of your hard-earned tax dollars back to NJ-11. I am ready to work with Republicans and Democrats to deliver real results for New Jersey families. Let’s get to work!”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Related

Comments

Comments