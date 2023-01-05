Commissioners Will Hold Annual Meeting on Friday

MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County Commissioners will hold an Annual Meeting on Friday, January 6 at 6:00 p.m. in the Public Meeting Room (555) and by WebEx at the Morris County Administration and Records Building, 10 Court Street, Morristown.

John Krickus will serve as Commissioner Director, and Christine Myers will serve as Commissioner Deputy Director.

Krickus and Myers will be a terrific team providing fiscally conservative leadership for Morris County government in 2023 and will continue to hold the line on taxes, invest in infrastructure and education, making the best-run county in New Jersey even better,” said Morris County Republican Chairwoman Ali, who added, “we are so grateful for the wonderful leadership County Commissioner Director Selen provided this year.”

Laura Ali said the 2023 leadership team was unanimously supported at the annual caucus. Morris County Republican leadership has been integral in making Morris the best place to live in New Jersey, with the number one county college and vocational school district and the safest communities in the state. Last June, major financial rating agencies Moody’s and S&P awarded their highest-possible “AAA” rating for a record 47th year to Morris County, continuing a legacy as one of the best financially-run counties in America.

Krickus is in his third three-year term on the board. He is a member of the Budget Committee, producing no county tax increase for multiple years. He also is the liaison to the Morris County Improvement Authority, the County College of Morris and Morris County School of Technology, and the Chamber of Commerce/Economic Development.

Commissioner Krickus is a Marine Corps veteran, a Certified Public Accountant (CPA-retired), and worked in data analytics for Dun and Bradstreet and Experian.

Previously, he served on the Washington Township Committee for 12 years, including three years as Mayor. Born and raised in Madison, he now lives in Long Valley with his wife Carolyn, where they raised their two daughters.

Christine Myers served a term as Freeholder and was appointed to the Office of Advocacy – Small Business Administration, where she reduced regulations on small businesses resulting in billions of dollars in savings. In her previous term, Christine leads the development of a county strategic plan and a debt reserve policy. Commissioner-elect Myers was the top vote winner in the Fall election for her second term on the board.

Christine served in executive roles at AT&T and Lucent/Avaya, and Siemens and is the co-founder of a growing manufacturing business. She also served in leadership positions at numerous non-profits, including Cornerstone Family Programs, Americas Gleaned Seafood, and the Order of Malta.

She and her husband Stan raised their two sons in Mendham and have recently moved to New Vernon.

Meeting generally take place on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month.

Public meetings begin at 7:00 p.m. Most of the public meetings are in the Public Meeting Room, 5th floor, Administration & Records Building, Court Street, Morristown. Please note there is a public comment portion at every evening meeting.

Commissioner work sessions begin at 4:30 p.m. in the Knox Room on the 5th floor of the Administration & Records Building. While the public is invited to attend the work sessions, there is no public comment portion of the meeting unless granted by the Commissioner Director.

