James Cryan Named Parsippany’s Business Administrator

PARSIPPANY — James M. Cryan, the former Township Administrator of Cranford, has been appointed as Parsippany’s newest Business Administrator. The Township Council approved Cryan 5-0. He will assume the position as of Monday, January 9.

The former Business Administrator, Frederick C. Carr, left office during the Christmas vacation. He was initially appointed as Business Administrator in 2020.

Jamie Cryan was recently Cranford’s Township Administrator.

At the December 13, 2022, Cranford Township Committee meeting, Police Chief Ryan J. Greco was named Interim Township Administrator with a 4-0 vote. Commissioners made no comments regarding the change in leadership, nor is there any record on the township’s website of Cranford’s current Township Administrator Jamie Cryan going on leave or resigning his position.

Cryan is a graduate of Rutgers School of Public Affairs and Administration with a degree in Certified Public Manager; He also has a Bachelor’s Degree with Dual Major in Political Science and Marketing Communications.

Cryan was a Trustee at Habitat for Humanity of Hudson County from October 2009 to January 2017.

He resides in Florham Park with his wife and two children.