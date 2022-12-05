Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Sergeant Announces Retirement

MORRIS COUNTY — After 27 years of service in law enforcement, Sergeant Leah Atterbury has announced her retirement.

Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll and Chief of Detectives Christoph Kimker honored Sgt. Atterbury for her exemplary service and expressed the gratitude of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office on her last day. Sgt. Atterbury began her law enforcement career with the New Jersey Transit Police in 1995.

She joined the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office in 2004. During her tenure with the MCPO, she was assigned to the Professional Standards, General Investigations, Domestic Violence, Fraud/Insurance Fraud, and Megan’s Law units. She was promoted to Detective Supervisor in 2017 and assigned to the Juvenile and Missing Persons Unit, and later in 2021, she was promoted to the rank of Sergeant supervising the Pretrial Services Unit. She also acted as the Administrator of the MCPO’s Infoshare database system, as well as the eDiscovery digital system.

Before joining the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, Sgt. Atterbury was a member of the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General Division of Criminal Justice, assigned to the Organized Crime and Racketeering Bureau. While assigned to that unit, along with the FBI, she led the first FBI Human Trafficking case to be prosecuted on the East Coast of the U.S., resulting in a highly-publicized federal indictment and convictions of three individuals for trafficking over 30 women from the former Soviet Union.

She has earned honors for exemplary service, including a Meritorious Service Award and an Honor Award for the apprehension of an armed robber, a Unit Citation Award for her response to a train derailment, a Certificate of Recognition for her work on a fraud scheme, and a Commendation for her investigation which resulted in the safe recovery of a 15-year-old missing juvenile. Prosecutor Carroll said, “Leah distinguished herself in an outstanding law enforcement career and always demonstrated a high degree of skill and professionalism.

Sgt. Atterbury holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from Jersey City University and a Master of Arts degree in Human Resources from Seton Hall University.

