Morris County Vocational School District Recognizes Saint Clare’s Health as Business Partner of the Year

MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County Vocational School District (MCVSD) is honored to announce this year’s Business Partnership Award to Saint Clare’s Health.

Over the last year, the relationship with Saint Clare’s Health has evolved to include numerous opportunities for full-time students, share- time students, and Continuing Adult Education.

“Strong business partnerships are vital to the school’s Career and Technical Education programs,” said Shari Castelli, MCVSD’s Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction. “Saint Clare’s Health is a business partner with exceptional commitment and service to the district. In the last year, numerous departments within the hospital have been instrumental in the growth of our students and programs. We look forward to a continued working relationship.”

Saint Clare’s Health joined the MCVSD Advisory Council for Health Care Sciences, hosted clinical rotations for Exercise Science students in their cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation programs, as well as PT/OT departments, hosted Health Care Sciences juniors for a clinical rotation to include eight different departments, provided an internship for a student in Computer and Information Science and is currently hosting a Health Care Sciences intern.

“Saint Clare’s Health is so grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with Morris County Vocational School District,” said Jan Bednar, Chief Nursing Officer, MS, BSN, RN, NEA-BC. “This partnership provides students access to the real world to apply what they have learned in the classroom, thus beginning their career journey in a meaningful and impactful way. It is the first step for many of them to forge new professional relationships and become part of the community. We at Saint Clare’s Health live by our core values of serving and caring for our community members, and this partnership is one such commitment.”

Morris County Vocational School District offers a wide range of career and technical education programs that inspire and prepare students to succeed in today’s world and pursue tomorrow’s opportunities. Programs range from auto service and construction trades to healthcare sciences, performing arts, and cybersecurity. The high school offers full-time academies and share-time programs on its Denville campus. In addition, through collaboration with local school districts and the County College of Morris, it offers full-time academies and share-time programs established at off-site satellite locations. To learn more about full-time academies and share-time high school programs, click here or call (973) 627-4600 ext. 277.

Related

Comments

Comments