Sons of Italy ~ Lodge 2561 Keeps Giving on Thanksgiving

PARSIPPANY — The afternoon of November 22 started with a few members of the Morris County Lodge of the Sons of Italy arriving at Parsippany Child Day Care Center on Baldwin Road in Parsippany with a truckload of Holiday Turkey Dinners, ready to be distributed to various locations in the general Parsippany area. 18 boxes of those meals, along with assorted pies, were happily dropped off at the Center ready for distribution to families and staff members of the Center.

Each box contained a fully cooked and ready-to-eat Butterball Fully Cooked Turkey, Mashed Potatoes, Mashed Sweet Potatoes, Turkey Gravy, Holiday Stuffing, and Green Bean Casserole. A traditional Thanksgiving feast! For dessert, assorted pies accompanied the dinner.

The Child Care Center’s Executive Director, Peggy Rauscher, explained how grateful the families that received these meals were and how these dinners will help make their holiday special. Ms. Rauscher continued that every year at this time she reaches out to the Sons of Italy for their support and is never refused. “All I have to do is reach out to Joe (Joe Jannarone Jr.) and let him know what we need, and he takes care of it.” Joe Jannarone Jr. serves as the 1st V.P. of the local lodge and is the Committee Chair for the Fundraising/Philanthropic arm of the organization.

Throughout the afternoon the Sons of Italy gave out a total of 28 Turkey Dinners, and $2000.00 worth of ShopRite gift cards to local families, and food pantries. A rewarding afternoon for all involved, givers and recipients.

According to their website, The Parsippany Child Care Center is a licensed, non-profit, child care and early learning center that has been serving the local community for almost 50 years. The Center provides its services for children ages 6 weeks to 6 years, nurturing each child’s physical, social, emotional, and cognitive development. The Center is open year-round, Monday through Friday.

Parsippany Child Care Center is located at 300 Baldwin Road.

