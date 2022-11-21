Morris County Library Celebrates its Centennial

MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County Library has been a local asset for over one hundred years and on Saturday, November 19 it held a Centennial celebration to honor the momentous occasion.

The festivities started out with the Leoniecke Scheuble Jazz Trio performing in the lobby.

Free giveaways and children’s activities were held and given out throughout the day.

Morris County’s Director of the Commissioner Board, Tayfun Selen took part in the ceremony presenting a Resolution to the Executive Director of the library, Darren O’Neill. Also participating in the event were Senator Anthony Bucco, Assemblywoman Aura Dunn, Commissioner John Krickus, and Commissioner-elect Christine Myers.

Later in the afternoon, a concert was held featuring members of the New Jersey Chamber Players who performed Franz Schubert’s String Quintet, D. 956.

They are holding events year-round to toast their 100th anniversary – all events will be posted on their website.

For more information click here.

