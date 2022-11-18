Sgt. Matt LaManna Retires from Parsippany Police Department

PARSIPPANY — Sgt. Matt LaManna retired from the Parsippany Police Department.

Sgt. LaManna previously served with the Township of South Orange Village Police Department prior to transferring to the Parsippany Police Department in 2007.

He served as the Communications Section Commander and was previously assigned to the Patrol Division. During his career, he also served as a Field Training Officer, Fatal Crash Investigator, and Communications Training Officer. Sgt. LaManna has received numerous awards over his career including 5 Life Saving Awards, 10 Department Commendations, 4 Exceptional Duty Awards, and 11 Unit Citations.

