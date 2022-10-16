Letter to the Editor: “The Meeting is Closed”

Dear Editor:
I am writing in response to the union agreement controversy and went to the council meeting on Tuesday. I’m a single mother renting in town and in my job I belong to a union but wanted to understand how this would affect me as a resident.
Getting out of my car I started walking my way to the council chambers and a man wearing a sweatshirt crossed his arms blocking my path saying “the meeting is closed.”
In that moment I felt extremely scared and immediately walked away.
If you do publish me please protect my identity but I do not mind my initials being used.
Sincerely,
N.P.
Name withheld as requested
Name withheld as requested