Letter to the Editor: “The Meeting is Closed”

I am writing in response to the union agreement controversy and went to the council meeting on Tuesday. I’m a single mother renting in town and in my job I belong to a union but wanted to understand how this would affect me as a resident.

Getting out of my car I started walking my way to the council chambers and a man wearing a sweatshirt crossed his arms blocking my path saying “the meeting is closed.”

In that moment I felt extremely scared and immediately walked away.

If you do publish me please protect my identity but I do not mind my initials being used.

N.P.

Name withheld as requested

