Rep. Sherrill Votes to Protect Women’s Freedom

PARSIPPANY —Representative Mikie Sherrill (NJ-11) voted for two critical pieces of legislation that protect and bolster women’s freedom after they were dismantled by the U.S. Supreme Court last month.

“When the partisan Supreme Court struck down 50 years of legal precedent, they stripped women of our constitutional freedoms and put our health at risk,” said Rep Sherrill. The freedom of our residents. But we cannot forget about women in places like Texas or Mississippi where state legislators are controlling residents and acting to punish them for seeking healthcare. I’m proud to vote for these two bills that ensure women, no matter where they call home, have the right to access the healthcare they need and the right to control their own bodies.”

The Women’s Health Protection Act of 2022, which codifies the right to an abortion in federal law, was passed by the House in September 2021. As a result of the Senate failing to act on it, the House passed the bill with language addressing the current events to pressure the other chamber to do their duty and protect freedom.

The Ensuring Access to Abortion Act of 2022 extends legal protections to Americans who utilize their constitutional freedom to travel to another state to seek an abortion. These pieces of legislation head to the Senate for a vote.