Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Company Wins Four Trophies

PARSIPPANY — Super proud to announce that the Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Company (Parsippany District 2) came home from the Boonton parade with four amazing trophies, during Labor Day Weekend. Best overall pumper, best appearing pumper three months to five years old, Best Appearing Fire Company in Parade Uniform under 10 men without music, and third place Best Appearing Fire Company Color Guard in Parade Uniform.

“I’d like to thank everyone for their extremely hard work in getting everything prepared for today. I’m proud of every single one of our members and we can’t wait for next year,” said Joe Reeber, Chief RLVFC.

If anyone is interested in joining our extremely dedicated crew, stop by any Monday at 7:00 p.m. and speak to one of our members. Their address is One Rainbow Trail, Denville.

Call (973) 627-0184 for non-emergencies; For all emergencies dial 911.

