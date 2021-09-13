Lake Parsippany Property Owners Association Election Results

PARSIPPANY — Elections were held for the Lake Parsippany Property Owners Association on Sunday, September 12.

The new officers’ motto is: “Transparency and unity are what we will work towards this year to bring the Lake Parsippany Community together.”

2021 Election Results:

Below are the preliminary unofficial results for the election:

Vice President: Nirav Patel (Winner)

Candidate Votes Percentage

Nirav Patel 383 75.50%

Tony Suprum 121 23.90%

Treasurer: Patty Ellis (Winner)

Candidate Votes Percentage

Patty Ellis 466 97.50%

Recording Secretary: Daniel Nazzaro (Winner)

Candidate Votes Percentage

Daniel Nazzaro 254 83.30%

Chris Savino 23 7.50%

District 1 Directors: Manisha Mansura and Marilyn Ammirata (Winners)

Marilyn Ammirata 51 31.30%

Manisha Mansuria 108 66.30%

District 2 Directors: Darshana Kalavadia, Barbara Perentin, and Jagdish Prajapati (Winners)

Candidate Votes Percentage

Darshana Kalavadia 81 40.10%

Barbara Perentin 58 28.70%

Jagdish Prajapati 57 28.20%

District 3 Directors: Raul Carandang, Don Phelps and Tony Suprum (Winners)

Candidate Votes Percentage

Raul Carandang 117 47.60%

Don Phelps 45 18.30%

Tony Suprum 35 14.20%

Matthew Kilic 27 11.00%

Chris Savino 17 6.90%

District 4 Directors: Mary Free and Harsimran Kaur (Winners)

Candidate Votes Percentage

Mary Free 86 36.10%

Harsimran Kaur 84 35.30%

Debbie Savage 34 14.30%

John Scrivens 32 13.40%

Related

Comments

Comments