Parsippany’s Top Value Realty Chooses Century 21 Real Estate As Best Option For Agents To Grow Their Businesses

PARSIPPANY — Under the leadership of local market and industry leader Waheed Albukhari, Parsippany’s Top Value Realty announced today that the independent company has chosen to affiliate with Century 21 Real Estate LLC and will officially do business as CENTURY 21 Prime Realty. Known for providing full-service real estate services and for being active members of the communities they serve, the company and its 28 affiliated sales professionals can now access world-class marketing, coaching and agent learning, and an industry-best productivity platform to grow their businesses and better serve clients and customers in Parsippany and throughout northern New Jersey.

“Waheed is an extremely successful real estate and financial services entrepreneur who possesses the quality service focus and the relentless spirit this brand is known for,” said Michael Miedler, president and chief executive officer of Century 21 Real Estate. “I look forward to seeing how his team grows their businesses by elevating the process and going above and beyond on behalf of their home buying and selling clients.”

The CENTURY 21 Prime Realty team plans to leverage the CENTURY 21® brand’s unparalleled global presence and technology products and services to secure more leads, close more deals, and build valued relationships with clients worldwide.

“To take our company to the next level, we needed to align with an organization that shares similar values and a mindset to transform this industry from transactional to experiential to better the client,” added Albukhari. “We are known for the best service by consumers and also other REALTORS® and to enhance that moving forward, Century 21 Real Estate was the only choice.”

CENTURY 21 Prime Realty, a leading residential and commercial real estate management firm serving Parsippany and northern New Jersey at 1246 Route 46 Suite 200, is an independently owned and operated franchise affiliate of Century 21 Real Estate, franchisor of the iconic CENTURY 21 brand, comprised of 11,500 independently owned and operated franchised broker offices in 84 countries and territories worldwide with more than 131,000 independent sales professionals.

Century 21 Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services.

