County College of Morris: Informational Webinar

MORRIS COUNTY — County College of Morris and College Steps partnership is designed to enhance the college experience for area students living with disabilities, including those living with Autism, Learning Disabilities and Developmental Disabilities through structured post-secondary support. The initiative directly aligns with the institution’s commitment to fostering educational access, opportunity, and equity. This webinar will be held on Monday, April 20 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

College Steps will be hosting an informational Webinar to discuss the supports provided to young adults living with social, communication, or learning challenges via a unique individualized and peer-based model. Serving both high school transition students interested in a college experience prior to graduation, as well as students already enrolled in college.

College Steps primary goal is to prepare students for meaningful careers and autonomy after graduation from college, placing a strong emphasis on self-advocacy, social competencies, employment, and independent living skills. Students work with trained peer mentors who are supported by an on-site Program Coordinator.

