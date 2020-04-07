Parsippany Girl Scout Troop 96310 Donate Animal Shelter

The Troop is working on earning their bronze award

PARSIPPANY — The Fifth Grade Girl Scout Troop 96310 from Troy Hills School has been working on earning their bronze award.

They decided to help animals by collecting pet food and animal supplies. They ran a food collection fundraiser at their school and in their community.

The girls had planned to bring the items to St. Huberts in the coming months but with the quarantine the girls and leaders decided the food was needed sooner rather than later.

The Troop wasn’t able to get the items to St. Huberts and the Parsippany Animal Control and Shelter was contacted and it was arranged to drop off the items.

Parsippany Animal Control said “It will help us with our animals, our pets in foster homes, or with residents who are struggling.”

