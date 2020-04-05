Parsippany Dog Groomer Violated Murphy’s Law

PARSIPPANY — Rita A. Lacis, 61, Parsippany, was charged with violating the Governor’s executive emergency orders on Saturday, April 4, by the Rockaway Borough Police Department.

Rockaway Borough Police had given Lacis a warning after they learned that she was continuing to operate her dog grooming service. At that time, she claimed that she misunderstood the order requiring closure of all non-essential businesses.

She was charged when officer saw two customers drop off a dog a short time later.

A Facebook post on Saturday, April 4 at 2:01 p.m. stated “I want everyone to know, we wanted to keep open to provide you with whatever mind occupying entertainment we could during this trying time. Unfortunately with a heavy heart, we are being forced to close until further notice. Stay safe! Stay healthy and hope to see you all soon!”

Violations of the emergency orders constitute a disorderly persons offense carrying a potential sentence of up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000. However, violators can potentially face criminal charges including second, third, and fourth degree indictable offenses.

Editor’s Note: An arrest or the signing of a criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until he or she has been proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

