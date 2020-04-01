MetroMSP Offers Free Cybersecurity Training to Educate Remote Workforces

HANOVER TOWNSHIP — MetroMSP announced free cybersecurity training and engaging online video-based training program. The robust cybersecurity training program is designed to educate employees on common threats to their organization’s cybersecurity and offers a new way for small to medium-sized businesses to educate their employees on cybersecurity risks and best practices amid the coronavirus pandemic, right from their home.

As many organizations have been forced to begin operating from a remote work environment, more employees than ever before have started working from home. The problem with this is that working remotely poses new cybersecurity risks to organizations that they likely have not dealt with up until now. Cybercriminals are diligently working to take advantage of these changes, hoping that employees will let their guard down or slip up by continuing to practice poor cyber hygiene in an environment that has many risks that are often overlooked.

MetroMSP trained the entire staff of law firm McKirdy, Riskin, Olson, DellaPelle, P.C., Cedar Knolls becomes more aware of the various dangers cybercriminals pose to unsuspecting workers. “The training is excellent … and it opened our eyes to some important dos and don’ts … Our business and personal information is at risk on the Internet and the training helped prepare our employees to mitigate the chances that there will be a successful cyberattack on them or upon our firm.” says Thomas Olson, Managing Partner.

“As many of the businesses in our community have shifted to a work from home environment to keep their doors open, we wanted to ensure that these businesses aren’t putting themselves at greater risk later down the road,” says Bob Michie, President at MetroMSP “Working remotely has its perks, but also comes with distractions and risks. We’re seeing a huge rise in COVID-19 scams which can pose a major risk to the security of our local businesses. That’s why we’re rolling out free cybersecurity training to any organization that wants it. Whether you’re a current customer or not, we want to make sure your employees have some knowledge of how to protect your business. Right now, all that matters to us is coming together to protect our community.”

Features and benefits of the free cybersecurity training include:

Engaging, video-based training program accessible from anywhere

Best practices for avoiding scams and protecting sensitive data

Training quiz to test employee knowledge with a certificate of completion

Complementary dark web scan of your company domain

Complementary phishing test of your employees

Easy-to-manage portal with employee metrics

The cybersecurity training program will be available starting April 1, at no charge.

For more information on the training click here.

About MetroMSP:

MetroMSP, established in 2010, is a Cyber Security and IT network support company headquartered in Morris County. MetroMSP specializes in helping businesses and nonprofit organizations use technology to increase efficiency, reduce costs and mitigate cybersecurity risks. Solutions include cloud computing services, managed IT support plans, business continuity and disaster recovery services, Microsoft Office 365, backup solutions, and technology strategy consulting. MetroMSP can be reached at (973) 404-0190 or click here.

Comments

Comments