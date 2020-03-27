MVC Agencies Remain Closed to the Public Two More Weeks

MORRIS COUNTY — New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission Chief Administrator Sue Fulton announced that the closure of all New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission agency, road testing, and inspections facilities will be extended through April 12, as a measure to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Chief Fulton says other Commission operations are continuing, through online submissions from customers as well as other functions, including those that support commercial trucking critical to keeping the supply chain moving during the COVID-19 health crisis.

However, Chief Fulton said, other operations, such as agency and road testing, bring people into closer proximity to each other than is recommended under public health guidelines.

“We cannot have crowds like the ones that are drawn to our agencies during a pandemic,” Chief Fulton said. “The health of our employees and our customers takes priority.”

“Fortunately, we have expanded our online capabilities over the past year and many of our customers can get their business taken care of that way,” Chief Fulton said. “In most cases you can renew your license, replace a lost license, change your address, renew your registration and other transactions through our easy-to-use online portal.”

Chief Fulton also noted that the federal REAL ID requirement has been extended for another year, until October, 2021, so customers should not feel any pressure in that regard.

“The safety of our citizens is paramount and we will use every means at our disposal to ensure they are protected,’’ Chief Fulton said.

Working with Governor Murphy, Chief Fulton ordered the initial closure from March 17 through March 30. With the threat from COVID-19 continuing and New Jersey having the second-most cases in the United States, it was determined to continue the closures through at least April 12.

