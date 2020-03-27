Knoll Country Club is Open to Passive Recreation Only

PARSIPPANY — The Knoll Country Club/Golf Course is open for passive recreation only.

Parsippany Police Department has received numerous complaints regarding people playing golf on the Knoll Country Club property while the course is closed.

This is creating a dangerous situation were errant golf balls could strike and seriously injure someone who is using the property for passive recreation, such as walking.

If you are found golfing on the property you will be removed and may face criminal charges. Police patrols have been increased in the area.

