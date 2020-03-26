Parsippany Food Pantry Needs Your Help

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Food Pantry needs food donations. There will be a drop off box on Friday, March 27 from 10:00 a.m to 1:00 p.m. at the Parsippany PAL Building, 33 Baldwin Road.

Drop your donation in the large box outside the front door. No need to go inside the building.

Please maintain social distancing during your visit.

The Parsippany Food Pantry could use our help with some specific food items.

If you are out shopping, please consider adding a couple of these items to your list for those in need.

In no particular order, all non perishable.

Breakfast items: Boxes of cereal or breakfast bars

Canned food: tuna, chicken

Canned meats, Chef Boyardee

Canned soups

Canned fruits

Canned or boxed juices

Pasta sauce

Pasta

Toilet paper

Questions? Please text Rich at (732) 371-3803 or text Jeff at (973) 476-6935.

