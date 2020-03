PARSIPPANY — During these times of everyone being quarantined in their homes, reading negative news, there is someone who is spreading smiles throughout the Lake Parsippany area (and beyond). A quick drive around the lake, including the first location, my own house, the “Balloon Fairy” is hanging balloons on lamp posts, mailboxes and other locations, bringing a smile to the faces of local residents.

Thank you Ms. Balloon Fairy! You brought a smile to my face:

